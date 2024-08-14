Motorbike rider taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision near Langtoft
Officers from Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Butterwick Road in Langtoft on Sunday August 11.
At approximately 12.30pm it is reported a silver Kia Ceed and a black BMW motorbike collided on the B1253 junction between Butterwick Road and the High Street.
Emergency services attended and the rider of the motorbike was taken to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicles prior to the collision and has CCTV or dashcam footage, should contact Humberside Police on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 219 of August 11.