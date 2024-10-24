Motorbike stolen from Scarborough: police ask public to keep an eye out
Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a stolen motorbike which was taken from Princess Royal Terrace in Scarborough.
The Yamaha TDM 850 in yellow and silver was stolen in the early hours of October 14.
It has registration number R356 NTA.
If you see it or know where it is, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for 1223 Colin Irvine.
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240190967 when passing on information.