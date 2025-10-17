Motorbike stolen in Scarborough causes police to launch appeal

The incident occurred on September 26 at around 7.50pm.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a theft of a motorbike that occurred in the Northstead area of Scarborough.

It happened on September 26 at around 7.50pm, on Broadway.

A police spokesperson said: “Two male suspects wearing in balaclavas were seen running with a motorbike towards the Newlands area.

"The motorbike had been stolen from the side of the owner's house.

"It was later found abandoned in the field near the Gallows Close Centre.

“Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1735 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

"Quote reference 12250182804 when passing on information.”