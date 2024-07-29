Motorbikes and garden power tools targeted in night-time burglaries near Helmsley

The items were stolen from the village of Hawnby overnight

Police officers from Ryedale are investigating two rural burglaries which occurred in the hours of darkness.

Both took place at properties in Hawnby, Helmsley which were targeted overnight on Sunday July 28.

In one of the burglaries, two motorcycles were taken.

A red Honda CRF250 showing the registration plate of SP68UYC.

This bike was equipped with a black rear rack tool tube located under the seat containing hand tools.

It also had a new set of Michelin Trackers tyres and bespoke front screen with a large TRF sticker and hand guards.

The second bike, a KTM 950 ADVENTURE in orange displaying the plate AE55 JUK, was equipped with Twin ACROPOVIC exhaust pipes in black with silver plating, LOMO paniers on either side, full panier racks and crash bars.

It also had a custom handmade seat in black and orange which is lower than the standard model.

The bike had a brand-new set of Michelin anarchy wild tyres.

Off-road tyres for a MX5 kit car were also taken alongside a jerry can containing petrol, a Sthil petrol strimmer in orange and white and a GIVI 30l top box for the KTM.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101 and select option 2.

Quote reference number: 12240134804

In the other burglary, several items were taken including:

A Sthil orange and white petrol leaf blower

A Sthil orange and white petrol strimmer

A Sthil orange and white long handled petrol hedge cutter

A Sthil battery operated hedge cutter with charger and a spare battery.

A Sthil orange and white power washer

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101 and select option 2.

Quote reference number: 12240135117

Officers are appealing for the public’s assistance with both incidents.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information as to where these vehicles are or know any information about the burglaries, we are appealing for you to get in touch.

“Do you live in the area, have you seen suspicious vehicles?

“Do you have CCTV, doorbell cameras or dash cameras?

“Could you please review your footage to see if it captures anything?

“Have you had any suspicious visitors in the area, door to door sellers?

“If you can help, please contact the officers on the contact details given above.

“Ryedale’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have already increased patrols in the area and are available to offer crime prevention advice.