Motorcycle covered in 'Monster' stickers stolen in Whitby as police launch appeal

By Claudia Bowes
Published 29th Sep 2025, 15:46 BST
A black Honda CB125 was stolen from Kirkham road in Whitby.placeholder image
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information after a black Honda CB125 was stolen in Whitby.

A police spokesperson said: “Please keep an eye out for a vehicle stolen from Kirkham road in Whitby.

“A black Honda CB125 was stolen from Kirkham road between 9pm on Friday, September 26 and 10 am on Sunday, September 27.

“The bike's registration number is LG67 NYB. It's also covered with black and green 'Monster' stickers.

“If you know where it is, call 101 and quote the reference 12250182809.

“Alternatively, you can call or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”

