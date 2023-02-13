Motorcycle rider taken to hospital after crash with Range Rover in Bridlington
Humberside Police are appealing for witnesses after a road traffic collision between a Ranger Rover and motorcycle in Bridlington.
The incident happened on Thursday January 26 at around 3pm at the junction of Queensgate Square and Queensgate in Bridlington.
A black Range Rover Evoque and a white KTM 125 motorcycle were in collision.
The rider of the motorcycle was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are asking for anyone who may have dash cam footage or that witnessed the incident to come forward or call them on their non-emergency number 101 quoting log 255 of January 26 2023.