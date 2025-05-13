Motorcycle stolen from Fairfax Street in Scarborough

By Louise French
Published 13th May 2025, 10:50 BST
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact them
Officers from North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a motorcycle that was stolen from Fairfax Street in Scarborough.

The black and blue Suzuki GN125, which was stolen at approximately 4.25am on Thursday May 8, has the registration number N866 YAB.

Anyone who has seen the motorcycle or knows where it is, is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Tommy Brown.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference number 12250081738.

