Motorcyclist, 77, sustains life-changing injuries in serious collision on Blakey Ridge

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on Blakey Ridge in Kirkbymoorside.

It happened at 1.40pm on Saturday October 26 and involved a black Suzuki motorcycle and a grey Kia Niro car.

The motorcycle was travelling north towards Castleton, and the Kia was travelling south towards Kirkbymoorside.

The motorcycle rider, a 77-year-old man from York, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries, where he remains in stable condition.

The occupants of the Kia were uninjured.

The road was closed for a number of hours while officers investigated the scene and to allow the vehicles involved to be recovered.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to contact them.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.

Quote reference 12240195692 when passing on information.

