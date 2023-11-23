Motorcyclist injured after collision between van and motorbike in Malton
It happened on Castlegate at the junction with Wells Lane, at 10.30am on Friday, November 17.
It involved a white Ford Transit flatbed truck which travelled from Wells Lane onto Castlegate and collided with a black Suzuki GSR motorcycle.
The motorcyclist sustained minor injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who recalls seeing the vehicles prior to the collision to get in touch as soon as possible.
In addition if anyone has dashcam footage is also urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.
If you can help, please email [email protected] or contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Traffic Constable Paul Dixon.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230220522.