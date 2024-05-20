Motorcyclist suffers broken leg after collision with Vauxhall Corsa near Castle Howard

The driver of a grey Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop at the scene

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision near Castle Howard.

The collision happened on The Stray, Coneysthorpe on the road leading to Castle Howard, between 12pm and 12.30pm on Friday May 17.

It involved a black 1200 Triumph Tiger motorcycle and a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa.

The motorcycle was damaged from the collision and the rider of the motorcycle suffered a leg injury and was transported to hospital.

The Vauxhall Corsa failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicles prior to the collision, anyone with relevant dashcam footage, as well as anyone who may have seen a dark grey Vauxhall Corsa driving in the area with severe rear end damage, to contact them.

They are also appealing for the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa to come forward or anyone who knows of a Vauxhall Corsa with recent damage to get in touch.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mimi Gravestock.