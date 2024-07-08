Motorcyclist sustains fatal injuries following collision in Bridlington
It is reported at around 7.15pm that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it is believed to have been in collision with a silver Ford Ranger between the junctions of Buckton Gate and New Road in Bridlington.Emergency services attended, however the rider of the motorbike, a 42-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.
His family have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist trained officers at this difficult time.Officers have appealed to anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, or anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist with their enquiries, to contact them on their non-emergency number 101, quoting log 420 of July 7.