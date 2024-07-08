Motorcyclist sustains fatal injuries following collision in Bridlington

A 42-year-old man has sustained fatal injuries following a collision in Bridlington

Humberside Police is appealing for information after a motorcyclist sustained fatal injuries in a road traffic collision on the B1229, Speeton Gate on Sunday (July 7).

It is reported at around 7.15pm that a red Triumph motorcycle was travelling along the B1229, towards Speeton, when it is believed to have been in collision with a silver Ford Ranger between the junctions of Buckton Gate and New Road in Bridlington.Emergency services attended, however the rider of the motorbike, a 42-year-old man, sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.