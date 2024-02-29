Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash on A169 Pickering to Malton road
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A169 near Pickering.
Firefighters from Pickering and Malton responded to the road traffic collision at 3.13pm on Wednesday (February 28).
Crews assistant paramedics on scene with the movement of the casualty to the ambulance.
The casualty was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Crews swilled the road surface clear of petrol using a hose reel jet and used drizit pads to stop water runaway entering any water sources.
The incident was left in the hands of the police.