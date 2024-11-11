Motorist arrested and charged in Scarborough after drink-driving concerns
North Yorkshire Police received a call on November 10 from a member of the public who was concerned about a driver being under the influence of alcohol.
Following an area search, PC Broadbent spotted the vehicle being driven along the town’s Scalby Road where the suspect, a 46-year-old man from Merseyside, was apprehended.
The suspect was charged and remanded to court this morning (Nov 11) for offences of public order, criminal damage and failing to provide an evidential sample of breath for analysis.
He was given conditional bail, to live and sleep at his home address in Knowsley until his next appearance at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on February 3 next year.
“Thank you to the member of our community for reporting the driver, allowing us to get him off the road,” the force added.