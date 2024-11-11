Motorist arrested and charged in Scarborough after drink-driving concerns

By Duncan Atkins
Published 11th Nov 2024, 11:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A 46-year-old who was arrested by police on suspicion of drink-driving in Scarborough aimed “an aggressive onslaught of abuse” towards officers, and threatening them with violence.

North Yorkshire Police received a call on November 10 from a member of the public who was concerned about a driver being under the influence of alcohol.

Following an area search, PC Broadbent spotted the vehicle being driven along the town’s Scalby Road where the suspect, a 46-year-old man from Merseyside, was apprehended.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The suspect was charged and remanded to court this morning (Nov 11) for offences of public order, criminal damage and failing to provide an evidential sample of breath for analysis.

A 46-year-old man has been charged and remanded to court for public order, criminal damage and failing to provide a specimen of breath charges.A 46-year-old man has been charged and remanded to court for public order, criminal damage and failing to provide a specimen of breath charges.
A 46-year-old man has been charged and remanded to court for public order, criminal damage and failing to provide a specimen of breath charges.

He was given conditional bail, to live and sleep at his home address in Knowsley until his next appearance at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on February 3 next year.

“Thank you to the member of our community for reporting the driver, allowing us to get him off the road,” the force added.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice