Motorist caught doing 86mph in Scarborough 60mph zone in police crackdown on speeding drivers

North Yorkshire Police are working hard to clamp down on excess speeding.

Officers are working hard to catch offenders and, ultimately, improve the safety of roads across North Yorkshire for all motorists.

They clocked one driver travelling at 47mph in a 30mph zone on the A169 near Pickering – dangerous enough on a dry day, but potentially disastrous in the rain – and another travelling at 86mph in a 60mph zone on the A165 near Scarborough.

Also captured by the force was someone travelling at 63mph in a 30mph zone on the A6068 near Skipton - this driver was also on the wrong side of the road and another motorist caught travelling at 103mph on the A168 near Thirsk.

Along with safety camera vans, officers from the traffic, response, neighbourhood policing and operational support unit have all been out and about.

The activity is part of a national campaign, which aims to both educate people about the dangers of speeding, and also use enforcement to tackle the issue head on.

Commenting on their Facebook page, North Yorkshire Police said: “When you speed, you’re not only endangering yourself and any passengers in the car, you’re endangering many other road users.

“Leave plenty of time for your journey, especially now the weather is deteriorating and the dark nights are setting in.

“You might be slightly late to wherever you’re going but this is far, far better than not arriving at all.

