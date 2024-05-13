Mountain bike stolen during burglary on Broughton Manor estate in Malton
The burglary involved a garden shed being accessed and a mountain bike being stolen from the property.
Initial enquiries indicate that this may be one of a series of incidents which may have occurred between 2-4am on Saturday May 11.
North Yorkshire Police is urging all residents on the Broughton Manor estate and in the wider Malton area to check their properties and any outbuildings for any signs of entry.
They are also asking anyone with access to CCTV to check their footage, and to report any sightings or any further information by calling 101 and quoting the following reference: NYP-11052024-0090.