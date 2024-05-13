Mountain bike stolen during burglary on Broughton Manor estate in Malton

Police are appealing for information after a mountain bike was stolen in Malton

North Yorkshire Police is currently investigating a burglary from a residential property on the Broughton Manor estate in Malton.

The burglary involved a garden shed being accessed and a mountain bike being stolen from the property.

Initial enquiries indicate that this may be one of a series of incidents which may have occurred between 2-4am on Saturday May 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police is urging all residents on the Broughton Manor estate and in the wider Malton area to check their properties and any outbuildings for any signs of entry.