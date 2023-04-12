News you can trust since 1882
Mountain rescue team called after man falls from tree on the North York Moors

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist Yorkshire Ambulance Service on Tuesday (April 11), after a man fell from a tree in Commondale.

By Louise Perrin
Published 12th Apr 2023, 09:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 09:08 BST

The team deployed at the request of the Yorkshire Ambulance Service to support the Great North Air Ambulance Service who were en route to a report of a man who had sustained injuries after falling from a tree in the Commondale area, approximately 8-miles east of Great Ayton.

A team Land Rover with four members on board was dispatched from the team’s base with others making their own way to the scene.

The casualty was treated by the air ambulance crew and, once stabilised, the team carried him on their scoop stretcher approximately 100-metres to the helicopter for onward treatment at hospital.

Eleven team members were deployed (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023Eleven team members were deployed (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023
Eleven team members were involved in the incident for approximately one-hour before standing-down, to then travel time back to their Base, homes and places of work.

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Great North Air Ambulance - Image: (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were called to assist the Great North Air Ambulance - Image: (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023
The air ambulance in Commondale - Image: (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023The air ambulance in Commondale - Image: (C) Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team 2023
