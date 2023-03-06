Murder investigation launched after death of woman in the East Riding of Yorkshire

Aspen Close in Market Weighton - Image: Google Maps

Humberside Police were called to a property on Aspen Close, Market Weighton at around 4.05pm on Sunday (March 5) following reports of a concern for safety of a woman.

Upon arrival at the property, police discovered that a woman had died and a murder investigation has been launched.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody whilst officers carry out their enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) Doug Blackwood said, “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock and concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.

“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place and we continue with our investigation.

“I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns to please come and speak to us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 326 of March 5.

Those who prefer to report information anonymously, should call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.