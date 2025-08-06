Sex offender John Dowson pictured in police custody.

A woman has shared the life-changing impact of sexual abuse to encourage other victims to come forward, following the sentencing of a sex offender from the Whitby area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The woman, who is not being named to protect her anonymity, was sexually assaulted by John Dowson (pictured), who is 82 and from the Whitby area.

Dowson was sentenced at York Crown Court this week for two indecent assaults and a sexual assault against multiple victims between the 1990s and last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She addressed Dowson directly in a statement prepared for the court, telling him: “My life was changed forever by your actions — not just mine, but the lives of so many others who were affected in the ripple effect of your choices.

“What you did caused me irreversible pain and fear.

"The kind of fear that creeps into everyday moments. That lingers within spaces where I used to feel safe.

“The damage you've done doesn't just fade with time, it follows me and I believe it always will.

“I second guess my own instincts. You took a part of my happiness, security and tranquillity that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hate to give that power to another human being, but I'd hate even more to see you get away with it.”

Dowson was given a 14 months custodial, suspended for two years and ordered to do 250 hours of community service.

He was also given a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, which imposes additional restrictions to stop him reoffending and will be closely managed by specialist police officers.

In addition, he was given a 10-year restraining order and has been added to the sex offenders’ register.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said she is reassured that Dowson will be closely managed to prevent him reoffending.

She also thanked North Yorkshire Police for the support she had received during the investigation and urged anyone who’s experienced sexual abuse to have the confidence to come forward and report it.

The detective who led the investigation, Det Sgt Arthur Ames of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, said: “I’d like to thank the victims in this case for having the courage to come forward.

“I also hope this will encourage others to come forward knowing that the police will investigate any allegations thoroughly, no matter when they happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of the victims have chosen to have their voices heard and have exposed Dowson’s offending over decades.

“Their courage has led to today’s conviction that will not only mean that they have been heard but that Dowson will be on the sex offenders’ register so police and partners can apply appropriate safeguarding measures and prevent any further offending by him.

"Dowson has pleaded guilty but has shown no remorse for his actions or the impact they have had on the victims and their families.”

If you have been a victim of sexual abuse, no matter when it happened, you can report it to the police so it can be investigated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Police can help you access a range of emotional and practical support designed specifically to help people who’ve been affected by sexual abuse.

You can report it by calling 101, or if you’d prefer you can use the ‘report’ section on the North Yorkshire Police website, where you will find further information about the support on offer.