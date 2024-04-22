National Stalking Awareness Week drop-in events at Scarborough's Falsgrave Community Centre
The first drop-in is today (Monday April 22) between 1pm and 3pm, and the second on Friday April 26 between 6pm and 8pm.
Police say there is a real and frightening connection between stalking and intimate partner violence.
Stalking often co-occurs with intimate partner violence and can be an indicator of other forms of violence.
Stalking can be a way to exert power and control during and/or after an abusive relationship.
Oofficers from North Yorkshire Police’s Domestic Abuse team and an officer from CID will be in attendance.
PCSO Janine Tate, who has organised the events, said: “If you would like some advice, or want to speak to our officers privately, in full confidence, you can either speak to the team at the event or arrange an appointment for another time.
"I hope these events may help someone to feel that they can seek advice.”