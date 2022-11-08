New Bridlington scheme set to CAP underage drinking and anti-social behaviour

The Community Alcohol Partnership will tackle alcohol-related issues.

It is hoped the Community Alcohol Partnership (CAP) will make a real difference across the area.

Organisers of the new scheme are encouraging residents to fill in a survey so they can better understand the issues and act on any concerns.

CAPs are made up of partnerships between local authorities, police, schools, retailers, neighbourhood groups and health providers, working together to tackle alcohol-related harm to young people and improve the quality of life for residents.

The CAP will work closely with local schools to take a proactive approach to alcohol education, to ensure that young people are equipped to make the right decisions about issues including drugs, anti-social and criminal behaviour.

It will also work with local retailers to help them avoid making underage sales and reduce ‘proxy’ sales where adults buy alcohol for under-18s.

A police statement said: “The aim of the partnership is to target underage drinking and anti-social behaviour.

“The CAP will also provide alcohol-free activities for local young people through youth services and local charities.

“The partnership would like residents to complete this short survey. It will help them to understand where public concerns are and help direct their work to resolve the issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Go to tinyurl.com/5dsb8vfw to fill in the short survey.