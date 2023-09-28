New Chief Constable of North Yorkshire Police must take force into new era, says Mayoral candidate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He said the force’s most senior officer must be a “leader of the highest calibre” in order to strengthen public trust following key failings identified by the police inspectorate.

The current Chief Constable, Lisa Winward, announced last week she will retire at the end of March 2024, five weeks before York & North Yorkshire elects its first-ever Mayor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This paves the way for the Mayor, who will be the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, to use their elected mandate to appoint a new Chief Constable tasked with delivering the public’s priorities.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conservative mayoral candidate Keane Duncan.

Keane Duncan said: “At stake in this most critical mayoral election is the future direction of North Yorkshire Police.

“I am standing to take the force back to basics, back to its fundamental mission of keeping people safe and cutting crime.

“That’s the only way to ensure public confidence and that’s what I will be expecting the newly-appointed Chief Constable to deliver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"North Yorkshire Police requires a leader of the highest calibre to drive improvement, build trust and strengthen officer morale.

“There will rightly be significant and intense scrutiny of the recruitment process.

"It must be rigorous, transparent and seek the widest possible pool of applicants.