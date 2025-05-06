The NIOC resources aim to educate young people in the Humber region about crime prevention and safety.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) for Humberside has unveiled its new educational materials under the Not In Our Community (NIOC) initiative.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of its 2024 relaunch and funding from the OPCC, NIOC now offers free resources on the following topics for Key Stage 3 and above:

• Violence against women and girls (VAWG)

• Anti-social behaviour (ASB)

• Child exploitation

• Substance use

• Violence and weapons

• Unsafe relationships

• Online harm

• Hate awareness

Developed by eski, a leading social impact media and marketing agency, the NIOC resources aim to educate young people in the Humber region about crime prevention and safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relevant departments from Humberside Police, local authorities and experts from other organisations have reviewed and approved the educational materials.

The downloadable resources include interactive presentations, lesson plans and videos.

Jonathan Evison, Police and Crime Commissioner for Humberside, said: “My Police and Crime Plan outlines a commitment to improving education to stop young people from falling into crime. By introducing more critical issues into the programme, NIOC will continue to positively impact the lives of young people in the Humber region.”

The resources were co-produced with young people and developed using trauma-informed practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

eski has also worked closely with the Humber Violence Prevention Partnership and the Education Partnership to create these materials.

John Gilbert, founder of eski, said: “Adapting NIOC to address a wider range of social issues makes sense.

"By taking a more holistic approach, we’ve been able to place the focus where the biggest gains can be made when it comes to helping young people stay safe.

“We’re grateful to the specialists from all sectors who have helped make sure that we are presenting a consistent message to young people, professionals, parents and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's about building knowledge, confidence and reassurance that whilst young people can control many of the issues covered in the sessions, help is always available when needed.”

Go to https://notinourcommunity.org/ for more information about NIOC.