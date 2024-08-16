New service to help those affected by crime launched across East Yorkshire

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evision. Photo courtesy of James Hardisty.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evision (OPCC) and Victim Support have launched a new service to support people affected by crime.

Affected By Crime (ABC) is a new service dedicated to helping people in the Humber region.

Support is available to all victims of crime and their families regardless of whether they have reported the crime to the police. The service seeks to support people to cope and recover after crime.

The ABC service can:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Help you to navigate the criminal justice system and talk to other criminal justice agencies

• Support you to cope with what you have experienced

• Talk to you about your safety

• Provide you with access to useful websites and online tools

• Answer your questions, or signpost you to someone who can

You can access support by telephone (0800 368 7586) or live chat, which can be found on the service’s website www.affectedbycrime.com.

Mr Evison said: “I have listened to victims of crime and commissioned this new service in response to what they told me are their needs and expectations after being affected by crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Accessibility, inclusion and equality are at the heart of the new service which strengthens the local support for people affected by crime.

"This service is the first of its kind in our area and I am looking forward to seeing it develop.”