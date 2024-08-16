New service to help those affected by crime launched across East Yorkshire

By Claudia Bowes
Published 16th Aug 2024, 07:52 BST
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evision. Photo courtesy of James Hardisty.Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evision. Photo courtesy of James Hardisty.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evision (OPCC) and Victim Support have launched a new service to support people affected by crime.

Affected By Crime (ABC) is a new service dedicated to helping people in the Humber region.

Support is available to all victims of crime and their families regardless of whether they have reported the crime to the police. The service seeks to support people to cope and recover after crime.

The ABC service can:

• Help you to navigate the criminal justice system and talk to other criminal justice agencies

• Support you to cope with what you have experienced

• Talk to you about your safety

• Provide you with access to useful websites and online tools

• Answer your questions, or signpost you to someone who can

You can access support by telephone (0800 368 7586) or live chat, which can be found on the service’s website www.affectedbycrime.com.

Mr Evison said: “I have listened to victims of crime and commissioned this new service in response to what they told me are their needs and expectations after being affected by crime.

"Accessibility, inclusion and equality are at the heart of the new service which strengthens the local support for people affected by crime.

"This service is the first of its kind in our area and I am looking forward to seeing it develop.”