New statistics show Humberside Police has achieved reduction in recorded crime for fifth consecutive time

Humberside Police have achieved the sixth largest decrease in public order offences nationally, with a 16.8% drop in recorded offences.

This week, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) released a report highlighting that Humberside Police has seen a reduction in recorded crime for the fifth consecutive time.

Deputy Chief Constable David Marshall said: “Over a 12-month-period up to March 2025 the force saw a reduction in overall recorded crime of 4.6%, well below the national average (2.8%).

“We have seen significant decreases in public order offences, with 16.8% less recorded offences than the previous 12-month period. Thanks to the hard work of our officers and staff, these offences have been tackled effectively leading to our force seeing the sixth largest decrease in public order offences nationally. I am proud of the efforts we have made to enable this reduction.

“The report also highlights that our force has seen 14% fewer bicycle theft offences than the previous 12-month period, this is a big step forward for our force as previous reports have identified these offences as an ongoing issue.

“Whilst we have seen an increase in drugs offences, I’d like to reassure our communities that these are increases reflected by proactive policing, including intensified foot patrols, an increase in drugs warrants through our Kinetic Intervention team alongside stop and search activities in hot-spot areas. Following this report, we will continue to take decisive action against drug related offenders across Humberside.

“The statistics brought to light by this latest report highlight the dedication and professionalism that our officers and staff demonstrate day-in-day-out, showing that and our teams remain dedicated to tackling crime in local communities.

“I want to make it clear that despite this positive report we are not complacent and will continue to strive to make our force area safer for everyone."

Jonathan Evison, Police and Crime Commissioner said “It is really positive to see that recorded crime has decreased in the Humberside Policing area for the fifth consecutive time. There are lots of great initiatives happening which will continue over the summer months and this latest report highlights how this work is being successful.

There is, however, still more to do to ensure our communities, residents and visitors can feel and be safer, and I will continue to challenge Humberside Police to make this happen.”