Nine drivers reported for using mobile phone while driving during Scarborough crackdown
The crackdown took place on Monday (February 24) and follows on from other road safety projects led by team three, which focused on drivers using mobile phones.
Since March 2022, it has been illegal to hold and use your mobile phone to;
• Check the time
• Check notifications
• Illuminate the screen
• Access an application
• Access the internet
This also includes circumstances such as queuing in traffic, stopping at traffic lights and supervising a learner driver.
Using a mobile phone is one of the five main contributory factors that cause serious road traffic collisions.
PC Zac Waterman who coordinated the operation from the Eastfield side said: “As a team, we see too many people being distracted from driving whilst being on their mobile phones. Today’s operation has shown a great example of collaborative working as we linked up with our colleagues from Scarborough to prosecute those who put others at risk.”
PC David Hinchliffe from Scarborough’s team said: “I’m astounded by some people who feel that driving whilst using a mobile phone is acceptable. Further unannounced days of action have already been planned to target those who continue to flout the law."
During Monday’s operation, nine drivers (five from Eastfield, four from Scarborough) have been reported for the offence of using a mobile phone/device.
The offence six penalty points and a £200 fine.
One motorist was also reported for not wearing a seatbelt.