Nine 'unique' electric bikes stolen from business in Eastfield, Scarborough
Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they see the bikes, pictured, or are offered them for sale.
The bikes are highly valuable, each worth more than £4,000, and are custom-made.
No bikes matching them are currently available for sale.
The burglary took place between 9am on Sunday May 5 and 10am the following day, on Olympian Trading Estate.
The bikes themselves are about two metres long, designed for off-road use, and weigh around 50-60kg.
Anyone who sees any of them, or are offered them for sale, should contact police immediately.
Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to email [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240079117.