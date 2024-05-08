Nine 'unique' electric bikes stolen from business in Eastfield, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are urging members of the public to come forward if they see the bikes, pictured, or are offered them for sale.

The bikes are highly valuable, each worth more than £4,000, and are custom-made.

No bikes matching them are currently available for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A composite image of the bikes stolen from Eastfield.

The burglary took place between 9am on Sunday May 5 and 10am the following day, on Olympian Trading Estate.

The bikes themselves are about two metres long, designed for off-road use, and weigh around 50-60kg.

Anyone who sees any of them, or are offered them for sale, should contact police immediately.

Anyone with information that could assist our enquiries is asked to email [email protected], or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, pass information to Crimestoppers anonymously via their website or 0800 555 111.