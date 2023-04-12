'No explosive risk': Residents allowed to return home after Bridlington chemical incident

The police cordon was in place for several hours

A statement issued on the Humberside Police news page at 7.57pm last night read: “We are pleased to confirm that residents are now able to return to their homes within the evacuation zone in Oxford Street in Bridlington.

“Following an assessment by specialist EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) officers, we can confirm that any potential explosive risks over chemicals found in a property on Oxford Street have been mitigated.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Supt. Christine Wilson said; “I’d like to thank members of the community who temporarily evacuated their homes while we assessed the risks following a pre-planned operation on Oxford Street, Bridlington, earlier today.

"Following the arrival of specialist officers, we have been able to confirm that the chemicals, while hazardous to those that handle them, pose no explosive risk to residents.

“While the risk to residents has been mitigated, the property is still a live crime scene, and as such a scene guard will be in place overnight.

"Our officers will return to the property tomorrow to continue with the examination of and subsequent safe removal of the chemicals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 61-year-old man remains in our custody and is assisting us with our investigation.

"I’d like to thank all partners who played a part in today’s pre-planned operation, the residents for being so understanding, and the Bridlington Spa for providing temporary shelter this afternoon.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to reassure residents that incidents of this nature are extremely rare.

"Should anyone have any concerns about today’s events, we’d encourage you to speak to a police officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad