No suspect identified in nearly two-thirds of thefts across Humberside Police force area, according to Home Office figures

Home Office figures show Humberside Police closed 20,589 theft probes in 2021. Photo: PA Images

They were among over one million unsolved cases of theft across England and Wales, which charity Victim Support said undermines the public’s confidence in the justice system.

Home Office figures show Humberside Police closed 20,589 theft probes in 2021 – 65% of which had the outcome “investigation complete – no suspect identified”.

This was up slightly from 64% in 2020.

A further 11% of all theft cases in Humberside closed with a suspect identified and the victim supporting an investigation but “evidential difficulties prevented further action”, while 9% were closed because the victim dropped the case.

And just 10% resulted in a charge or summons – though this was one of the highest rates in the country.

Across England and Wales, one million theft offences were closed without a suspect being found – 77% of all cases.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said forces will prioritise cases where there is a realistic prospect of prosecution, and ensure vulnerable victims have the support they need.

For crimes such as theft, an NPCC spokesman said police focus on targeting prolific offenders, organised crime networks, and ensuring prevention measures are in place.

The Home Office said it is aware of the distress and disruption vehicle, bike and other thefts cause.