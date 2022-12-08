North Yorkshire crime commissioner warns of council tax rise to plug £12m hole

The force has an annual budget of £191m and almost half of that comes from a council tax precept set by the Commissioner.

But due to salary increases and the rising cost of fuel and energy, Ms Metcalfe estimates NYP needs an extra £12m to maintain its current level of services to the public.

The government is expected to give Commissioner Metcalfe permission to raise the police precept by 3.7% from April.

Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, has warned that council tax is likely to rise next year.

This would result in a Band D property paying an extra £10 per year in Harrogate and Craven. However, Commissioner Metcalfe has warned this would only raise £3.1m and still lead to a reduction in service levels.

She’s launched a consultation that sets out four possible options — from a precept freeze to raising it by 6.4%.

Commissioner Metcalfe said: “It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, but our emergency services are also dealing with rising costs as they continue their vital work to keep us all safe.”

In North Yorkshire, 13.5% of council tax goes to the police, with North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council/Craven District Council and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also taking a share.

Commissioner Metcalfe also sets the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue precept and she said rise is necessary for that too, due to an extra £1.5m-£2m that is needed for services.

