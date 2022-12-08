News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire crime commissioner warns of council tax rise to plug £12m hole

Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, has warned that council tax is likely to rise next year to help plug a £12m hole in North Yorkshire Police’s (NYP) finances.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporter
5 hours ago - 2 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 4:28pm

The force has an annual budget of £191m and almost half of that comes from a council tax precept set by the Commissioner.

But due to salary increases and the rising cost of fuel and energy, Ms Metcalfe estimates NYP needs an extra £12m to maintain its current level of services to the public.

Hide Ad

The government is expected to give Commissioner Metcalfe permission to raise the police precept by 3.7% from April.

Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, Zoe Metcalfe, has warned that council tax is likely to rise next year.
Most Popular

This would result in a Band D property paying an extra £10 per year in Harrogate and Craven. However, Commissioner Metcalfe has warned this would only raise £3.1m and still lead to a reduction in service levels.

She’s launched a consultation that sets out four possible options — from a precept freeze to raising it by 6.4%.

Hide Ad

Why losing Harrogate's horticultural nursery will be ‘big, sad loss’ for Harlow Hill, says councillor

Commissioner Metcalfe said: “It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, but our emergency services are also dealing with rising costs as they continue their vital work to keep us all safe.”

Hide Ad

In North Yorkshire, 13.5% of council tax goes to the police, with North Yorkshire County Council, Harrogate Borough Council/Craven District Council and North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue also taking a share.

Commissioner Metcalfe also sets the North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue precept and she said rise is necessary for that too, due to an extra £1.5m-£2m that is needed for services.

Hide Ad

The consultation will run until January 16 and is available to view here: https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/how-can-we-help/your-say/consultations/2023-2024-precept-consultation/