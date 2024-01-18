North Yorkshire Police advise caution when driving in snow after 'several' collisions

North Yorkshire Police have advised motorists to take extra care when driving today due to snow and ice.

Officers are currently dealing with several road traffic collisions in the Whitby/Scarborough area where there are hazardous driving conditions and it continues to snow.

In particular the A169 in Sleights is very icy so drivers are advised to be particularly careful around this area as well as Coach Road and Blue Bank .

Here's a reminder of things to keep in mind if you’re heading out:

• Leave extra time for your journey and remember, it doesn’t matter if you’re late! On treacherous roads, it is literally a case of better late than never

• Take extra care on corners and try to avoid excessive braking or acceleration

• Even if the roads have been gritted, drive carefully – you never know what is around the next corner

• Leave a generous space between you and the car in front so you have as much time as possible to react to anything up ahead

• Ensure your windscreens, windows, mirrors and lights are completely clear of frost and ice before setting off – leave at least an extra 10 minutes for de-icing

• Take extra warm weather clothing and blankets in the car – as well as some food and water – just in case you become stranded.

• And finally, if the roads are snowy or icy then consider whether your journey really is necessary. If it isn’t essential, don’t go.