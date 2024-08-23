To help reduce knife crime, it will be against the law to own zombie-style knives and machetes from 24 September 2024.

These are bladed weapons with:

a plain cutting edge

a sharp pointed end, and

a blade of over eight inches long

Which also has one or more of the following:

a serrated cutting edge over two inches long

more than one hole in the blade

spikes

more than two sharp points in the blade

The government is running a scheme where knives can be handed over before the law changes. You may also be able to claim compensation.

Find out if your knife is included in the scheme.

The scheme starts at midnight, 26 August 2024 and ends 23 September 2024.

From 24 September 2024 having a zombie knife or machete will be against the law. If you're found with one, you could be prosecuted.

How to hand over knives

You can take them to one of these police stations and claim compensation at the same time.

You will need to download and complete a form found here and bring it to the station with you.

The knife or machete must be safe when you're taking it to the police station and while you're in the police station.

Wrap your item in a sealed bag or box. It must stay covered at all times.

Carry the claim form with you in case you're stopped by the police on the way to the police station.

At the police station do not take the item out until you're asked to do so by a police officer or a member of police staff.

You can also hand in knives anonymously by putting them in surrender bins which are available across the country.

How to claim compensation

Claims for compensation must be made when you hand the knife or knives over to the police. You will not be able to claim later.

You will need to complete the necessary parts of the surrender and compensation form to make a claim. This form can be found here.

The standard compensation for each item is £10. If you think your item is worth more, you can claim for the higher amount with supporting evidence.

All claim forms will be sent to the Home Office for processing.

If you have a query about your claim, you can email the Home Office case working team, which can be found here.