North Yorkshire Police announce intense week of action to target commercial vehicles

From today, officers from the Roads Policing Group will be working with partner agencies to combat commercial vehicle offences on our road network.

Those involved include the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Officers and partner agencies will be looking for potential issues, including load security, carriage of dangerous good and people trafficking.

The activity will be highly visible and taking place at various locations across the region working with surrounding police forces.

Traffic Sergeant Andrew Morton, leading the operation said: “Commercial vehicles represent a significant proportion of the vehicles on our roads and play an important part in our economy and supply chains.

“We are using this operation to ensure they are used safely and comply with the law. All road users are at risk if a large commercial vehicle or load is being used in an unsafe way.

“All items travelling on a vehicle need to be appropriately secured throughout the journey. Any item which fall or become loose, can kill or cause serious injury to other road users, especially if they do so at high speed.

“The condition of vehicles and their weight will also be checked as well as the driving time of drivers.