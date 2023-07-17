News you can trust since 1882
North Yorkshire Police announce intense week of action to target commercial vehicles

This week, North Yorkshire Police’s road safety team will be ensuing the safety of commercial vehicles as part of their ongoing work.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 09:56 BST

From today, officers from the Roads Policing Group will be working with partner agencies to combat commercial vehicle offences on our road network.

Those involved include the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Officers and partner agencies will be looking for potential issues, including load security, carriage of dangerous good and people trafficking.

From today, officers from our Roads Policing Group will be working with partner agencies to combat commercial vehicle offences on our road network.
The activity will be highly visible and taking place at various locations across the region working with surrounding police forces.

Traffic Sergeant Andrew Morton, leading the operation said: “Commercial vehicles represent a significant proportion of the vehicles on our roads and play an important part in our economy and supply chains.

“We are using this operation to ensure they are used safely and comply with the law. All road users are at risk if a large commercial vehicle or load is being used in an unsafe way.

“All items travelling on a vehicle need to be appropriately secured throughout the journey. Any item which fall or become loose, can kill or cause serious injury to other road users, especially if they do so at high speed.

“The condition of vehicles and their weight will also be checked as well as the driving time of drivers.

“We want to work with drivers and the entire industry to reduce the risk associated with the use of these vehicles on our roads – everyone from the driver to the company the vehicle belongs to has a role to play to ensure the safety of commercial vehicles on our roads.”