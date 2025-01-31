North Yorkshire Police announces amnesty for certain models of blank-firing gun
Tests by the National Crime Agency and national policing have shown models produced by four Turkish manufacturers are readily convertible, and therefore illegal.
The amnesty will take place from February 3 to 28.
The firearms are the Turkish brands Retay, Ekol, Ceonic and Blow.
Firearms legislation has not changed – the weapons are illegal to own under the Firearms Act 1968, as they can be readily converted using common tools and without specialist skill.
North Yorkshire Police is asking people to hand in any TVBFs before February 28, to help them avoid prosecution and prevent these pistols getting into the wrong hands.
Anyone with a TVBF who is unsure about whether the law applies to them has been given the simple advice: if in doubt, hand it in.
During the amnesty period, those handing in a Turkish-manufactured TVBF will not face prosecution for the illegal possession and will not have to give their details.
However, the history of any live firearms will be checked for evidence of use in crime.
Superintendent Adam Thomson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: “Thankfully, gun crime in our area is extremely rare – but none of us can afford to be complacent.
“Many of these blank-firing guns may be held in innocence and ignorance of their illegality, or may be overlooked or forgotten in people’s homes.
“This amnesty is an opportunity to dispose of them safely by handing them in at a police station.
“Doing so will help prevent them getting into the wrong hands in the future and being used by criminals.”
Top-venting blank firers can be handed in at any police station open to the public in York or North Yorkshire.
Check locations and opening times via the North Yorkshire Police website.
For advice on how best to transport the weapon responsibly from your home to the police station, phone 101 before travelling.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you know of people involved in illegal firearms activity, call the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
“Taking an illegally-held firearm off the streets may save someone’s life.”