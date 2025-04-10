North Yorkshire Police appeal after a vehicle 'seen in suspicious circumstances' in Ryedale area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police officers are appealing for information about a vehicle seen in suspicious circumstances in the Kirby Misperton and Great Habton area of Ryedale.

Following a spate of thefts and burglaries in the Ryedale area, police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen, or have CCTV or dashcam footage, of a blue Ford Transit Tipper in the area on Wednesday March 2026 between 11am and 1pm.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling along Kirby Misperton Lane or Habton Road.

A man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the incidents.

He has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 639 Rebecca Davison, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250053317 when passing on information.