North Yorkshire Police appeal after criminal damage to wildlife camera in Ryedale

Police have issued CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a report of criminal damage to a wildlife camera at Ellerburn near Thornton-le-Dale.

They say the incident happened at 3.14pm, on January 17, at Paper Mill Pond, High Paper Mill Farm, Ellerburn Road.

The offender removed a wildlife CCTV camera and threw it into the pond, causing damage to it.

People are being asked to contact police if they recognise the man pictured from the CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

CCTV image of a man police want to speak to after a wildlife CCTV camera was vandalised in Ryedale.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or share information via their website.

Please quote reference 12250028026 when passing on information.