North Yorkshire Police appeal after incident between motorist and hunt group in Kirkbymoorside

Police are appealing for information after an incident involving the driver of a black car and the local hunt which took place on Boxing Day in Kirbymoorside.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers want to know if you saw the incident at the junction of the mini roundabout with High Market Place, or have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

If you can help please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alan Mason.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.