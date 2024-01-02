North Yorkshire Police appeal after incident between motorist and hunt group in Kirkbymoorside
Police are appealing for information after an incident involving the driver of a black car and the local hunt which took place on Boxing Day in Kirbymoorside.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers want to know if you saw the incident at the junction of the mini roundabout with High Market Place, or have CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that could help to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
If you can help please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Alan Mason.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230244300 when passing on information.