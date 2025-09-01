North Yorkshire Police appeal after paint stolen from Whitby's Boyes store
Police are asking for the public to help identify the man in this image, as they’d like to speak to him following the theft of paint from Boyes store in Whitby.
The incident happened on August 9, when a large amount of spray paints and other paints worth around £650 were stolen from the model section of the store.
Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 586 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250148907 when passing on information.