North Yorkshire Police appeal after vandals damage Pickering community park fencing
Police are appealing for information about criminal damage to the fencing surrounding Pickering Community Park.
The incident happened between 7pm on Monday March 18 and 7.30am on Tuesday March 19 at Pickering Community Park, Woodlands Park.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Louise Neville-Beck, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously at crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.
Quote reference 12240052726 when passing on information.