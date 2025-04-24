North Yorkshire Police appeal as bike stolen from Barrowcliff, Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information about a bike theft on Hatterboard Drive in Barrowcliff which happened at around 10pm on Monday April 7.

The bike is described as having a Land Rover-style seat, black tires with green writing.

The frame is a yellow highlight colour with green wording of ‘diamond back’.

Police are particularly appealing for information from anyone who has witnessed the incident or has seen this bike in the area.

A bike was stolen from Hatterboard Drive in Barrowcliff, Scarborough.

Officers are asking anyone who has CCTV in the area to check their footage around the time of the incident.

Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help.

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Meg Steel 1307 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250061773 when passing on information.