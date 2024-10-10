North Yorkshire Police appeal for doorbell, CCTV and dashcam footage after Scarborough burglary

By Duncan Atkins
Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:17 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2024, 16:25 BST
Police are investigating a burglary at Scarborough’s Newby Farm Road

Officers are appealing to anyone with any CCTV or doorbell footage along Newby Farm Road, and Scalby Road between the junctions with Newby Farm Road, between 8.45pm and 9.30pm on September 27, when the incident happened.

Police would also like to hear from anyone travelling along Scalby Road or Newby Farm Road between these times who may have dashcam footage of the area.

Anyone with footage should contact DC 596 Leah GILLON by emailing [email protected] or calling 101 and asking for collar number 596 and quoting reference number 12240176746.

