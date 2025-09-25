North Yorkshire Police appeal for help in tracking down wanted man Ethan Wells, 23

Police are requesting the public’s help in trying to track down Ethan Wells, who they say has failed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court for offences relating to county lines drugs supply.

North Yorkshire Police officer are working with counterparts in the West Midlands Police to find Ethan, 23, whose last known address was in Coventry, and are appealing to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he is now or has contact information for him, to get in touch with the police immediately.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, please call police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, please call 999.

If you do not want to speak to the police, you can pass information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240235626 when passing on information.