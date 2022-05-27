North Yorkshire Police appeal for information about dog bite incident that occurred on Scarborough beach

Police are appealing for information about the incident at Cayton Bay

The woman walking the chihuahuas sustained a puncture wound to her arm, which was treated at Scarborough Hospital and one of the chihuahua’s sustained puncture wounds to its body and was taken to a local vets to receive treatment.

North Yorkshire Police said on Facebook: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any of the dog walkers or the incident itself.

"Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have captured footage of the incident.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC Owen Price. You can also email [email protected]

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.