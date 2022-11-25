North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after Pickering burglary
North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses after a house was broken into in Pickering.
The incident occurred overnight between Wednesday November 23 and Thursday November 24 when a home in Pickering was broken into.
Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around Burgate Road and Willowgate to contact them with information.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV covering this area, including video doorbell and dashcam footage, we would be keen to speak with you – this may help find those responsible.
“Anyone who can help our investigation in anyway is urged to contact the investigating officer, by either calling 101 and selecting Option 2 or emailing [email protected]
“If you wish to provide information anonymously, this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.
Please provide the reference 12220208347 when giving information.