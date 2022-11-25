The incident occurred overnight between Wednesday November 23 and Thursday November 24 when a home in Pickering was broken into.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around Burgate Road and Willowgate to contact them with information.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV covering this area, including video doorbell and dashcam footage, we would be keen to speak with you – this may help find those responsible.

North Yorkshire Police are hoping to trace anyone who may have noticed anything suspicous around the time of the burglary

“Anyone who can help our investigation in anyway is urged to contact the investigating officer, by either calling 101 and selecting Option 2 or emailing [email protected]

“If you wish to provide information anonymously, this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

