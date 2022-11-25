News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

North Yorkshire Police appeal for witnesses after Pickering burglary

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses after a house was broken into in Pickering.

By Louise Perrin
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Nov 2022, 3:31pm

The incident occurred overnight between Wednesday November 23 and Thursday November 24 when a home in Pickering was broken into.

Police are asking for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around Burgate Road and Willowgate to contact them with information.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any CCTV covering this area, including video doorbell and dashcam footage, we would be keen to speak with you – this may help find those responsible.

North Yorkshire Police are hoping to trace anyone who may have noticed anything suspicous around the time of the burglary

Most Popular

“Anyone who can help our investigation in anyway is urged to contact the investigating officer, by either calling 101 and selecting Option 2 or emailing [email protected]

“If you wish to provide information anonymously, this can be done through the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Hide Ad

Please provide the reference 12220208347 when giving information.

Read More
Prolific thief, with 96 offences to her name, jailed for burgling two homes in S...