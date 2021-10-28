NORTH YORKSHIRE POLICE APPEAL: Have you seen this wanted man with links to Scarborough?

Alexander Standell is wanted by police

Extensive enquiries have been ongoing to locate him.

Police are appealing to anyone who has seen him or who knows his whereabouts to come forward with information.

Police believe that he may be in London. but he also has links to Scarborough and Saltburn-by-the-Sea

If you see him, or have any info, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210203443.