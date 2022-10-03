The incident, which police say was filmed and posted on Facebook, shows one teenage boy grab the victim by the throat, then another teenage boy punch the victim in the side of the face.

Both suspects have been interviewed by police and have been released under investigation.

It happened in the alleyway between Huntriss Row and Vernon Road, near McDonald’s, at some point during the six-weeks holidays.

Police are appealing to find the victim of an assault in Scarborough.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation, including the identity of the victim, should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Megan Campbell.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.