North Yorkshire Police appeal to help find Scarborough man

North Yorkshire Police has issued an appeal to help find a Scarborough man wanted for questioning about a number of offences.

They say Michael Kellett, 43, is wanted in connection with a number of assaults.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to find him and are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they have seen him or know where he is now.

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Michael Kellett.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting of him, or know where he is now, please call 999.

Please quote reference 12250047217 when passing on information.