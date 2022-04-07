The incident happened on Monday March 28

It happened on the A170, at about 8.15am, aboard the 128 bus, and involved a man sat at the rear of the bus who was talking to three boys.

Officers subsequently identified and located the suspect, a man in his 30s, and he was arrested.

He has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about a woman who helped the boys out by reporting the man to the bus driver, who then ejected him from the service in Thornton Le Dale.