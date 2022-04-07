North Yorkshire Police appeal to locate passenger after public order incident on bus near Thornton-le-Dale

Police are appealing for witnesses and information about a racially-aggravated public order incident on a bus just before it pulled into Thornton Le Dale on Monday March 28.

By Louise Perrin
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 8:26 am
The incident happened on Monday March 28

It happened on the A170, at about 8.15am, aboard the 128 bus, and involved a man sat at the rear of the bus who was talking to three boys.

Officers subsequently identified and located the suspect, a man in his 30s, and he was arrested.

He has been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, we are appealing for information about a woman who helped the boys out by reporting the man to the bus driver, who then ejected him from the service in Thornton Le Dale.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote 12220052371 or email [email protected]