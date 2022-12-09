The message from the York and North Yorkshire Road Safety partnership this year is “save a life and call it in.”

Members of the public are being urged to call out anyone who is behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs, by dialling 999.

The force launched its annual Christmas drink drug drive campaign on Thursday December 1 with the help of Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale participated in a mock road traffic collision to highlight the dangers of drink and drug driving to members of the public.

In the first eight days of the campaign officers have made 18 arrests.

10 of the arrests were for drink driving and eight arrests were for drug driving.

15 of the arrests were men and three of the arrests were women, in total there were five arrests in Harrogate District, five in York, three in Richmond, three in Hambleton, one in Scarborough Borough and one in Ryedale.

18 arrests have been made so far across North Yorkshire

In the first eight days of the campaign the highest reading was over four times the legal limit. Shortly after 2pm on Saturday 3 December 2022, a member of the public contacted the police to report a stationary vehicle on a blind bend at Kiplin near Catterick.

On arrival officers carried out a breath test on the driver who provided a reading which was around four times over the legal alcohol limit.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman from Richmondshire was arrested and taken into custody where she was breathalysed again and recorded a reading of 141 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

The woman was charged with driving a motor vehicle when over the alcohol limit. She is due to appear in court on Monday 19 December 2022.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police commented on the results so far:

“These figures send out a clear message that we’re out across North Yorkshire trying to intercept people who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs.

“As we head into what is anticipated to be a busy weekend with the world cup and many Christmas parties taking place, I would urge people to plan their night and think about how they are getting home.

“If you’re out and become aware of someone who is about to drive and is under the influence of drink or drugs then call it in on 999. One call could be all it takes to save a life. “

Police are actively patrolling in marked and unmarked vehicles across the county as well as conducting static checks on the side of the road.

Officers are keen to remind people it’s not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

To prevent people being seriously hurt, or worse, please share information about drink drivers with North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101 and selecting option 1.