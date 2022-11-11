North Yorkshire Police arrest more than ten people in connection with quad bike thefts
North Yorkshire Police have arrested more than 10 people in connection with a spate of quad bike thefts which have taken place across the county.
Rural areas in Craven, Selby, Hambleton, Scarborough and Richmond were being hit and police have now made more than ten arrests in connection with the thefts.
Police believed suspects were travelling into North Yorkshire from other counties and increased patrols along our the county’s borders.
Among those arrested are a man from County Durham and several people from West Yorkshire.
A police spokesperson said: “We’re still doing round-the-clock patrols and lots of crime prevention work to keep our rural communities safe.
“And we’re still targeting those who travel to those communities to steal vehicles and other high-value items.
“So the number of arrests is likely to go up.
“Call us on 101 if you see anyone acting suspiciously around buildings where vehicles are stored or dial 999 if a crime’s in progress.”