North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after food and drink theft at Sainsbury's in Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued this CCTV image of man they would like to speak to, following a theft at Sainsbury’s on Scarborough’s Falsgrave Road.

The incident happened at approximately 5.55pm on Monday July 15 and involved a man selecting different alcohol bottles and food before leaving without paying for the items.

Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV picture of a man police want to speak to, following a theft at Sainsbury’s in Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Katie Hicks or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240126047 when passing on information.