North Yorkshire Police CCTV appeal after food and drink theft at Sainsbury's in Scarborough
Police have issued this CCTV image of man they would like to speak to, following a theft at Sainsbury’s on Scarborough’s Falsgrave Road.
The incident happened at approximately 5.55pm on Monday July 15 and involved a man selecting different alcohol bottles and food before leaving without paying for the items.
Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Katie Hicks or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240126047 when passing on information.